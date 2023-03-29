Man rescued after being trapped under relocatable house

A man has been rescued after being trapped under a relocatable house near Carterton this morning.

Emergency services were called to the scene on Chester Road, West Taratahi about 9.40am.

A Fire and Emergency (FENZ) spokesperson said they found a man trapped under the house, which was on stands, on arrival.

Crews cut a hole into the house's floor to free the man, the spokesperson said.

"One person is being assessed by ambulance," a police spokesperson said, adding WorkSafe will be notified of the incident.