Former rugby star sheds light on mental health through kids books

It can be easy for kids to miss the fact that sports stars are human, and that amongst all the fame and glory, they have to work on their mental health game too.
To help bridge that gap, a retired pro rugby player and dad has picked up writing kids books.
Former Māori All Black and Crusader Tim Bateman had some incredible moments during his sporting run, but said there have been some heavy lows.
He remembered avoiding some exercises with teammates, telling Seven Sharp "I was always really nervous that I wasn't very good at a few things and, you know, just too scared to train those at training... because I thought the guys are gonna see me and think 'man, he's useless'.
