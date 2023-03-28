Health
'Deadly' drug stronger than fentanyl still lurking in NZ

11:46am
Metonitazene.

Metonitazene. (Source: Supplied)

Drug safety experts are asking Kiwis to remain vigilant after a "deadly" yellow synthetic opioid stronger than fentanyl was discovered in the country last year.

High Alert issued a notification in October 2022, saying the drug, called metonitazene, was detected in yellow powder.

"This is still a concern," a new statement read.

They said that metonitazene “acts quickly to produce strong sedative/depressant effects” and could be sold as isotonitazene, oxycodone or an unspecified opioid.

High Alert says that a lethal dose of the drug is equivalent in size to a few grains of salt - meaning there is no way to accurately dose the opioid.

"These tablets/powder have an unknown dosage, and taking them could lead to serious harm, including death," they said.

They have strongly urged people not to take any yellow powders or tablets and are encouraging drug checking to help minimise the risk.

“Opioid pills that have been illicitly manufactured often have unpredictable dosages, resulting in unintentional overdosing.

"These tablets/powder have been offered for sale online and are possibly available throughout New Zealand."

Symptoms of the drug can include nausea, sweating, slow breathing, cold and sweaty skin, pinpoint pupils and unconsciousness.

High Alert is advising anyone who thinks they are overdosing or knows someone who is overdosing to call an ambulance.

“It can be difficult to recognise an opioid overdose. If you aren’t sure whether someone is overdosing, it is best to act like they are. It is important to act quickly if you think someone is overdosing, as it improves their odds of survival."

Signs of an opioid overdose include a person's face going pale or clammy to touch, body going limp, fingernails or lips having a purple or blue colour, vomiting or making gurgling noises, cannot be awakened or being unable to speak, pupils becoming very small or breathing and/or heartbeat slows or stops.

"Call 111 and ask for an ambulance immediately. Don’t leave the person alone.”

Video Stories

Close Video