Auckland Council cancels venue for anti co-governance meeting

Auckland Council has abruptly cancelled a venue booking for a controversial anti co-governance meeting that was set to take place at Mount Eden War Memorial Hall tomorrow night.

The meeting, organised by evangelist Julian Batchelor, was one of many scheduled around the country for the next five months.

At least four venues have now been cancelled, derailing some of these planned events.

Protesters have been turning up in droves over several weeks, claiming his talks are racist, hostile and full of misinformation.

Batchelor has rejected the claims, saying on his website that co governance is "a plan by radical tribal representatives to take over New Zealand".

The Aotearoa Liberation League, an activist group led by partners Samah and Pere Huriwai-Seger, had planned to confront Julian Batchelor at his planned event in Auckland.

They booked the same venue directly after his meeting to host a presentation debunking his claims.

But they received a letter from the council tonight saying all bookings had to be cancelled following advice from police, security and health and safety advisors.

It cited a clause in its terms and conditions for hire rules that stipulate Auckland Council can terminate bookings where the management or control of the event is deemed deficient.

It also said the right of freedom of expression and assembly were taken into account but the risks to public safety were too high.

But the Aotearoa Liberation League still plan to gather with protesters outside the venue as planned to celebrate the anti co-governance meeting no longer going ahead there.

"I’m relieved. Well done, Tāmaki – this has been a real display of what people power is. We hope this can be a lesson for the rest of Aotearoa," said Pere.

"When we stand up together, they have no choice but to sit down.

"I can’t wait to celebrate! We’ll stay on-call in case Julian finds a new venue. But otherwise, come party with us outside the Mt Eden War Memorial Hall.

"Let them see our happy faces, let them see that we know we’re winning and that tangata whenua aren’t going anywhere!"

Batchelor has been approached by 1News for comment.