8 million driver licence numbers stolen in Australian cyber attack

By Andrew Macfarlane, 1News Australia Correspondent
1:38pm
File picture.

File picture. (Source: istock.com)

In a stark revision to its initial estimates, Latitude Financial says the details from nearly 8 million driver licenses have been stolen from the organisation.

Last week a spokesperson told 1News that 330,000 customers had details stolen in a significant cyber attack.

However, in a media update this morning, the company said the number of Australian and New Zealand driver license numbers stolen had blown out to approximately 7.9 million.

The company says, “of which approximately 3.2 million, or 40%, were provided to us in the last 10 years."

1News has approached the NZTA for comment on the proportion of NZ licenses impacted, and what advice they have for victims of the attack.

In addition, Latitude Financial has said 53,000 passport numbers were taken too.

New Zealand’s Department of Internal Affairs said last week that 1342 passports had been exposed in the breach already.

In addition, a further approximately 6.1 million records dating back to at least 2005 were taken , including names, addresses, telephone numbers and DOBs.

Until last month, the company was operating in New Zealand with a buy now pay later business called Genoapay. It is still operating in New Zealand with its credit card service Gem Visa.

In a statement Latitude Financial CEO Ahmed Fahour said the latest developments were “hugely disappointing”.

“We are committed to working closely with impacted customers and applicants to minimise the risk and disruption to them, including reimbursing the cost if they choose to replace their ID document.”

He said the company was committed to a full review of what’s occurred.

“We urge all our customers to be vigilant and on the look-out for suspicious behaviour relating to their accounts. We will never contact customers requesting their passwords.“

