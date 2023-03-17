Kiwis contacted after major Australian cyber attack

New Zealanders are being contacted as part of a significant cyber-attack in Australia.

The by-now-pay-later company Latitude Financial confirmed yesterday that hackers have stolen the personal information of hundreds of thousands of customers across its network.

In a statement to the ASX, the company said employee login details were stolen, which had resulted in a “sophisticated and malicious cyber-attack” to steal personal information held by two other service providers.

The company said, “approximately 103,000 identification documents, more than 97% of which are copies of drivers’ licences, were stolen from the first service provider.

“Approximately 225,000 customer records were also stolen from the second service provider.”

While it’s not clear what specific customers are impacted, until last month, the company was operating in New Zealand with a buy-now-pay-later (BNPL) business called Genoapay.

At the time of writing this article, Genoapay had not shared details of the potential breach on its website or official social media channels.

In February, the company said more than half a million customers had been dealt with across Australia and New Zealand.

1News understands customers on both sides of the Tasman are being contacted about the breach.

The New Zealand Privacy Commissioner’s office says it was contacted on March 16 about the breach, and says it's working Latitude Financial to assess the scope of the attack.

"Our focus in these early stages is to provide agencies who have experienced a breach with advice on how to minimise the harm caused by the breach on the individuals impacted," a spokesperson said.

They said people should be careful not to share any information, as the breach could cause those affected significant anxiety.

“Do not access it. Do not spread it. Do not share it. Report it to the New Zealand Police. Do not add to the anxiety and distress to individuals impacted.”

The Commissioner's office says people should be watching for any unusual activity in their accounts or services they access online.

People are also encouraged to inform their banks if they're worried.