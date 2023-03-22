Latitude Financial warns data hack larger than first thought

Buy now pay later company Latitude Financial has warned its shareholders that a recent cyber attack has potentially affected more customers than first thought.

In an update to the ASX, it said compromised data had been leaving company systems as recently as March 16.

The statement said, "regrettably our review has uncovered further evidence of large-scale information theft affecting customers (past and present) and applicants across Australia and New Zealand."

Until last month, the company was operating in New Zealand with a buy now pay later business called Genoapay.

"Our people are working urgently to identify the total number of customers and applicants affected and the type of personal information that has been stolen."

ADVERTISEMENT

Latitude Financial has previously said it will work with relevant agencies to replace ID documents where necessary, at no cost to affected customers.

1News has been made aware of New Zealand customers being contacted as part of the breach.

While the organisation says it's now working to determine the full extent of the theft, earlier this week a spokesperson told 1News that of the 330,000 customers who had details were stolen, around 96% of those had copies of drivers licences or driver licence numbers stolen.

Passport copies and Medicare numbers were also taken.

The Department of Internal Affairs has confirmed 1342 passports have been exposed in the breach already.

It's not clear whether the number of customers impacted by the cyber attack will now rise.