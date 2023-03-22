New Zealand
1News

Latitude Financial warns data hack larger than first thought

By Andrew Macfarlane, 1News Australia Correspondent
4:06pm
File picture.

File picture. (Source: istock.com)

Buy now pay later company Latitude Financial has warned its shareholders that a recent cyber attack has potentially affected more customers than first thought.

In an update to the ASX, it said compromised data had been leaving company systems as recently as March 16.

The statement said, "regrettably our review has uncovered further evidence of large-scale information theft affecting customers (past and present) and applicants across Australia and New Zealand."

Until last month, the company was operating in New Zealand with a buy now pay later business called Genoapay.

"Our people are working urgently to identify the total number of customers and applicants affected and the type of personal information that has been stolen."

Latitude Financial has previously said it will work with relevant agencies to replace ID documents where necessary, at no cost to affected customers.

1News has been made aware of New Zealand customers being contacted as part of the breach.

While the organisation says it's now working to determine the full extent of the theft, earlier this week a spokesperson told 1News that of the 330,000 customers who had details were stolen, around 96% of those had copies of drivers licences or driver licence numbers stolen.

Passport copies and Medicare numbers were also taken.

The Department of Internal Affairs has confirmed 1342 passports have been exposed in the breach already.

It's not clear whether the number of customers impacted by the cyber attack will now rise.

New ZealandTechnologyCrime and JusticeAustralia

SHARE

More Stories

Brawl between teacher and student caught on video at NSW school

Brawl between teacher and student caught on video at NSW school

The boy was grabbed by the collar during a classroom scuffle that escalated after scrunched-up balls of paper were thrown across the room.

4:37pm

1:08

Man arrested after 'violent' Queenstown bar assault

Man arrested after 'violent' Queenstown bar assault

The man will be appearing in the Queenstown District Count on Monday, March 27.

11:08am

Family-owned liquor store raided by teens 3 times in 10 days

Family-owned liquor store raided by teens 3 times in 10 days

10:36am

9:38

Beach Haven attack: Two teens plead not guilty to murder

Beach Haven attack: Two teens plead not guilty to murder

9:55am

David Benbow lawyer says Crown case 'flawed' as defence begins

David Benbow lawyer says Crown case 'flawed' as defence begins

7:05pm

2:16

'I've always wanted to do it' - New Police Minister sets agenda

'I've always wanted to do it' - New Police Minister sets agenda

6:30pm

2:16

Latest

Popular

6 mins ago

Mixed reactions at Canterbury meeting over wait list concerns

Mixed reactions at Canterbury meeting over wait list concerns

58 mins ago

Concerns over lack of support for ships in trouble in Cook Strait

Concerns over lack of support for ships in trouble in Cook Strait

4:37pm

Brawl between teacher and student caught on video at NSW school

1:08

Brawl between teacher and student caught on video at NSW school

4:25pm

NZ's sporting image 'tarnished' by doping scandal - Rod Dixon

1:01

NZ's sporting image 'tarnished' by doping scandal - Rod Dixon

4:06pm

Latitude Financial warns data hack larger than first thought

Latitude Financial warns data hack larger than first thought

SPONSORED

Why Aucklanders should explore their city centre this autumn

Sponsored by Tourism NZ

Why Aucklanders should explore their city centre this autumn
1
2
3
4
5
6

Video Stories

Close Video