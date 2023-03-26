New Zealand

'Worst place' - Posie Parker leaves NZ after failed events

11:23am
Posie Parker escorted from Albert Park by police.

British gender activist Posie Parker has left New Zealand, calling it the "worst place for women she has ever visited".

Kellie-Jay Keen-Minshull, also known as Posie Parker, shared a photo on social media showing her being escorted by police through Auckland Airport.

She left her rally at Albert Park in Auckland yesterday without speaking after being overwhelmed by thousands of heckling counter-protesters and pelted with tomato juice.

Controversial Harry Potter author JK Rowling took to Twitter this morning to brand the protest scenes in Auckland yesterday "repellent".

Parker posted to Twitter and said she was leaving 'the worst place for women she has ever visited'.

The activist also claimed she was a victim of a campaign to assassinate her character, boosted by a "corrupt media populated by vile dishonest cult members".

Her departure means her planned rally for Wellington today will not go ahead.

A local group supporting her visit, Speak Up For Women NZ, had already announced the scheduled rally today in Wellington had been cancelled due to security concerns.

Auckland Pride rejected the idea the activist had abandoned her Wellington plans due to threats of violence.

During a series of Tweets, she said a mob "had assaulted women standing up for their rights".

The group Tweeted: "There is a narrative quickly taking hold amongst anti-trans groups and individuals that Parker abandoned her event because of violence from our community.

"We reject this narrative. We are of the firm belief that the demonstration of unity, celebration, and acceptance alongside joyous music, chanting, and noise of 5,000 supporters was too loud to overcome and the reason for her departure - and not the actions of any one individual."

While Parkers's planned rally in Wellington today is off, groups opposing her views still plan to turn out, with the city's annual CubaDupa festival also taking place today.

Police say they will be out in central Wellington to monitor and respond to any problems.

Parker arrived at the Albert Park event yesterday morning to speak with supporters at a rally.

Her presence and comments infuriated rights advocates, and the reception she received in Auckland yesterday left Parker visibly shaken.

A trans liberation banner is held up at the Posie Parker counter-protest.

The controversial British activist's Melbourne rally days before was attended by neo-Nazis, a fact widely reported in New Zealand before she was allowed into the country by Immigration NZ and Immigration Minister Michael Wood.

Parker was critical of what she said was a lack of police presence at the Auckland event, with her security team struggling to separate her from hostile crowds of protesters.

After being escorted to a police car through the crowd, Parker requested to be driven to the police station because she feared for her safety.

Media had reported she was seen checking in for an international flight out of Auckland last night.

New ZealandSocial Issues

