New Zealand
1News

New initiative aims to even the playing field for disabled sport

9:51pm

Walking touch rugby, a new sporting initiative being piloted in Lower Hutt, could have massive significance for recreational opportunities in New Zealand's disabled community.

The trial, alongside walking football, intends to slow down our national game so Kiwis with and without disabilities can play together.

"The whole format of the games is designed so that everyone can play together. It's about a community that includes disabled or able-bodied people, anyone who feels they don't belong in a social sport space," said organiser Neelu Jennings.

Jennings is no stranger to pushing the boundaries of sport.

She climbed Mount Aspiring and Kilimanjaro, kayaked the Cook Strait, and is the first legally blind person to complete the Coast to Coast.

She believes disabled-only categories aren't truly inclusive, and she wants opportunities alongside able-bodied people.

"I didn't understand why we had such little choice in terms of what disabled people can and can't do in terms of sport," she said.

Participant Stephen Ben-Cummings said the initiative is "going to mean a lot".

"It's just really good to be active," he added.

New ZealandDisabilityWellington

SHARE

More Stories

Trans-rights protesters take to Christchurch, Wellington streets

Trans-rights protesters take to Christchurch, Wellington streets

Today's demonstrations come a day after controversial anti-trans campaigner Posie Parker had to be escorted away before she could speak at her Auckland event.

3:15pm

2:33

2 killed in Wellington CBD crash after driver flees police

2 killed in Wellington CBD crash after driver flees police

Police said in a statement the crash happened just after 2am early on Sunday morning.

8:30am

Posie Parker's Wellington event reportedly cancelled

Posie Parker's Wellington event reportedly cancelled

Sat, Mar 25

4:30

Foot found on Wellington's Petone Beach

Foot found on Wellington's Petone Beach

Sat, Mar 25

Microplastics detected in every sponge sample from Wellington bays

Microplastics detected in every sponge sample from Wellington bays

Fri, Mar 24

1:48

Last-ditch attempt to halt Posie Parker’s entry to NZ fails

Last-ditch attempt to halt Posie Parker’s entry to NZ fails

Fri, Mar 24

6:42

Latest

Popular

9:51pm

New initiative aims to even the playing field for disabled sport

2:00

New initiative aims to even the playing field for disabled sport

9:27pm

Hong Kongers hold first protest in years under strict rules

Hong Kongers hold first protest in years under strict rules

9:03pm

Tax changes to help employers provide green commuting options

1:59

Tax changes to help employers provide green commuting options

8:26pm

Nelson teens play in tournament where rugby was first invented

1:48

Nelson teens play in tournament where rugby was first invented

7:56pm

Hayley Holt shares story of grief, courage and finding hope again

17:03

Hayley Holt shares story of grief, courage and finding hope again

SPONSORED

Why Aucklanders should explore their city centre this autumn

Sponsored by Tourism NZ

Why Aucklanders should explore their city centre this autumn
1
2
3
4
5
6

Video Stories

Close Video