New Zealand
1News

2 killed in Wellington CBD crash after driver flees police

8:30am
A file image of a police officer.

A file image of a police officer. (Source: 1News)

Two people have been killed after an early morning crash in Wellington where a driver failed to stop for police.

Police said in a statement the crash happened just after 2am early on Sunday.

"The crash occurred at 2.10am when the car collided with a building on the corner of Jervois Quay and Cable Street.

"Two other occupants of the car were transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

"Shortly before the crash the car had been signalled to stop by police.

"The driver failed to stop and the car was not pursued.

"The serious crash unit has examined the crash scene and enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are underway.

"The matter will also be referred to the Independent Police Conduct Authority."

New ZealandWellington

SHARE

More Stories

Posie Parker's Wellington event reportedly cancelled

Posie Parker's Wellington event reportedly cancelled

"Tomorrow's Let Women Speak gathering in Wellington has been cancelled," a media statement released this afternoon said.

4:14pm

4:30

Foot found on Wellington's Petone Beach

Foot found on Wellington's Petone Beach

A person found a shoe with what is believed to be a human foot inside it on the beach about 8am this morning, police said.

3:09pm

Microplastics detected in every sponge sample from Wellington bays

Microplastics detected in every sponge sample from Wellington bays

Fri, Mar 24

1:48

Last-ditch attempt to halt Posie Parker’s entry to NZ fails

Last-ditch attempt to halt Posie Parker’s entry to NZ fails

Fri, Mar 24

6:42

Baby hospitalised after 'incredibly traumatic' Porirua assaults

Baby hospitalised after 'incredibly traumatic' Porirua assaults

Thu, Mar 23

Concerns over lack of support for ships in trouble in Cook Strait

Concerns over lack of support for ships in trouble in Cook Strait

Wed, Mar 22

Latest

Popular

2 mins ago

Kiwis urged to show some love to native butterflies

Kiwis urged to show some love to native butterflies

43 mins ago

Woman arrested after New Plymouth drive-by shooting

Woman arrested after New Plymouth drive-by shooting

9:39am

Trump rallying supporters in Waco ahead of possible charges

Trump rallying supporters in Waco ahead of possible charges

9:05am

Australian Labor Party set to lead majority NSW government

Australian Labor Party set to lead majority NSW government

8:30am

2 killed in Wellington CBD crash after driver flees police

2 killed in Wellington CBD crash after driver flees police

SPONSORED

Why Aucklanders should explore their city centre this autumn

Sponsored by Tourism NZ

Why Aucklanders should explore their city centre this autumn
1
2
3
4
5
6

Video Stories

Close Video