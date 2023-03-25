Police seek offender after armed robbery of Christchurch store

Police are making enquiries after an aggravated robbery in central Christchurch this morning.
A man reportedly entered a store at the St Martins Shops at around 11.15 am.
Police said he was carrying a weapon, but did not specify what he was armed with.
He demanded money, took "a quantity of cash from the till", then reportedly fled on a bicycle, police said.
Nobody was injured in the incident.
Police sad an investigation is underway to identify and locate the offender, and anyone with information to call 105.
