Police seek offender after armed robbery of Christchurch store

Police are making enquiries after an aggravated robbery in central Christchurch this morning.

A man reportedly entered a store at the St Martins Shops at around 11.15 am.

Police said he was carrying a weapon, but did not specify what he was armed with.

He demanded money, took "a quantity of cash from the till", then reportedly fled on a bicycle, police said.

Nobody was injured in the incident.

Police sad an investigation is underway to identify and locate the offender, and anyone with information to call 105.