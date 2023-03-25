New Zealand
Police seek offender after armed robbery of Christchurch store

5:08pm
Officers would now like to speak to the owner of the vehicle.

Officers would now like to speak to the owner of the vehicle.

Police are making enquiries after an aggravated robbery in central Christchurch this morning.

A man reportedly entered a store at the St Martins Shops at around 11.15 am.

Police said he was carrying a weapon, but did not specify what he was armed with.

He demanded money, took "a quantity of cash from the till", then reportedly fled on a bicycle, police said.

Nobody was injured in the incident.

Police sad an investigation is underway to identify and locate the offender, and anyone with information to call 105.

6:42

