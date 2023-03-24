Watch: Sir Rod Stewart's message to cyclone victims ahead of concert

British rockstar Sir Rod Stewart has promised Napier fans "a great time" at his upcoming concert, in light of the "horrific nightmare" of Cyclone Gabrielle.

"I'm totally aware of the horrific nightmare you've gone through with the Cyclone Gabrielle," he said in a video message.

"I wish you well in putting your city back together.

"Just to let you know that I'm coming up there fore three concerts, in Hawke's Bay and a couple of others, and we're going to cheer you up."

Stewart will be playing on April 5 at Dunedin's Forsyth Barr Stadium, April 8 at Mission Estate Winery in Napier, and April 9 at Auckland's Spark Arena.

"We're going to have a great time," he said. "And put some smile on you faces. Okay?"

It comes as the musician had to cancel an Victoria performance, disappointing Australian fans, due to a viral infection in his throat.