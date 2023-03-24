New Zealand
1News

Watch: Sir Rod Stewart's message to cyclone victims ahead of concert

11:58am

British rockstar Sir Rod Stewart has promised Napier fans "a great time" at his upcoming concert, in light of the "horrific nightmare" of Cyclone Gabrielle.

"I'm totally aware of the horrific nightmare you've gone through with the Cyclone Gabrielle," he said in a video message.

"I wish you well in putting your city back together.

"Just to let you know that I'm coming up there fore three concerts, in Hawke's Bay and a couple of others, and we're going to cheer you up."

Stewart will be playing on April 5 at Dunedin's Forsyth Barr Stadium, April 8 at Mission Estate Winery in Napier, and April 9 at Auckland's Spark Arena.

"We're going to have a great time," he said. "And put some smile on you faces. Okay?"

It comes as the musician had to cancel an Victoria performance, disappointing Australian fans, due to a viral infection in his throat.

New ZealandMusicHawke's BayDunedin and OtagoAuckland

SHARE

More Stories

Auckland Local Government NZ exit 'expensive and rash' - critics

Auckland Local Government NZ exit 'expensive and rash' - critics

The council voted on Thursday about whether to leave the local government advocate body, with a split vote decided by Mayor Wayne Brown.

11 mins ago

Woman's friend asked to help insert IUD at Auckland clinic

Woman's friend asked to help insert IUD at Auckland clinic

The woman's experience comes amid a nationwide shortage of people able to train doctors and nurses how to carry out the procedure.

58 mins ago

Last-ditch attempt to halt Posie Parker’s entry to NZ fails

Last-ditch attempt to halt Posie Parker’s entry to NZ fails

11:44am

6:42

Esk Valley local calls for policing to be a priority in disasters

Esk Valley local calls for policing to be a priority in disasters

9:49am

9:30

'Potential' for violence at Posie Parker rally

'Potential' for violence at Posie Parker rally

9:16am

6:42

Auckland Council delays debate on $1b rail blowout amid govt talks

Auckland Council delays debate on $1b rail blowout amid govt talks

6:51pm

2:59

Latest

Popular

0 min ago

Gwyneth Paltrow’s ski crash victim suffered 'personality changes'

Gwyneth Paltrow’s ski crash victim suffered 'personality changes'

11 mins ago

Auckland Local Government NZ exit 'expensive and rash' - critics

Auckland Local Government NZ exit 'expensive and rash' - critics

26 mins ago

Danny Lee hoping to bring LIV Golf event to NZ

Danny Lee hoping to bring LIV Golf event to NZ

35 mins ago

Microplastics detected in every sponge sample from Wellington bays

Microplastics detected in every sponge sample from Wellington bays

38 mins ago

Rap artist Afroman sued by officers who raided his home

Rap artist Afroman sued by officers who raided his home

SPONSORED

Why Aucklanders should explore their city centre this autumn

Sponsored by Tourism NZ

Why Aucklanders should explore their city centre this autumn
1
2
3
4
5
6

Video Stories

Close Video