To the delight of small people everywhere, The Wiggles are returning to New Zealand for a tour later this year.

Anthony, Tsehay, Simon, Lachy, along with support crew Evie, John, Caterina and Lucia and popular characters like Captain Feathersword will perform in Auckand, Hamilton, Napier, Palmerston North, Wellington, Christchurch and Dunedin.

Tickets go on sale on March 29.