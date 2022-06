The Kiwi kids who attended the very first Wiggles concerts in the 1990s are now nearing 30 and chances are they haven't forgotten the skivvy-wearing originals or their catchy tunes.

Now they're returning to New Zealand for two shows in August. But they aren't for kids, they're targeted for those 15 and over.

The reunion tour was prompted by a charity gig in 2015 that sold out in seconds, with some telling the band they had the time of their lives reliving their childhood.

