New Zealand
1News

Esk Valley local calls for policing to be a priority in disasters

9:49am

An Esk Valley community meeting on Sunday will see political parties share what they'd do to protect communities from crime in future disasters.

A community leader in the Esk Valley, Lousie Parsons, said on Breakfast that they're feeling a lot better because "we’ve seen the police, they’ve been out there, they’re visible".

However, she's expecting a wider political response, including the future prioritisation of mitigating crime in disaster-hit areas as number two, after immediate rescue, and deploying the army to bolster police presence.

"When you're sitting in a really vulnerable spot, you don't want — I like to call them bottom-feeders — coming into your community and taking stuff and scaring people, it's just not what you need at that time."

Since their last meeting, an additional 145 officers were deployed to reassure the hard-hit community.

"I spoke with police yesterday, crime's gone down to pre-cyclone apparently," Parsons said.

She believes they should have seen more police visibility "right from day one," but said "the police have been amazing, they can only do as much as they’re allowed to do".

However, the new police minister, Ginny Anderson, said the information she's received indicated there was not a spike in crime in the Esk Valley.

She said it would not be appropriate for her to attend the meeting this weekend due to it's political nature, but said Stuart Nash, former police minister and MP for Napier, would be there.

Parsons said "there have been a lot of miscommunications, but not from us" on the true level of crime in the area.

"There was definitely crime," she said. "We know that there were guns. [Police Commissioner] Andrew Coster admitted that there was."

New ZealandCrime and JusticeHawke's Bay

SHARE

More Stories

Watch: Sir Rod Stewart's message to cyclone victims ahead of concert

Watch: Sir Rod Stewart's message to cyclone victims ahead of concert

The British rockstar acknowledged the "horrific nightmare" of Cyclone Gabrielle and promised to cheer people up at his upcoming shows.

11:58am

0:21

Last-ditch attempt to halt Posie Parker’s entry to NZ fails

Last-ditch attempt to halt Posie Parker’s entry to NZ fails

Auckland Pride, Gender Minorities Aotearoa and InsideOUT Kōaro had filed a judicial review of an Immigration NZ decision to allow the activist's visit.

11:44am

6:42

Auckland suitcase murders: Woman loses name suppression bid

Auckland suitcase murders: Woman loses name suppression bid

6:28pm

10 members of black market crayfish poaching ring sentenced

10 members of black market crayfish poaching ring sentenced

6:16pm

Baby hospitalised after 'incredibly traumatic' Porirua assaults

Baby hospitalised after 'incredibly traumatic' Porirua assaults

5:37pm

Charge laid in meth beer case linked to death

Charge laid in meth beer case linked to death

4:39pm

Latest

Popular

9 mins ago

Auckland Local Government NZ exit 'expensive and rash' - critics

Auckland Local Government NZ exit 'expensive and rash' - critics

24 mins ago

Danny Lee hoping to bring LIV Golf event to NZ

Danny Lee hoping to bring LIV Golf event to NZ

33 mins ago

Microplastics detected in every sponge sample from Wellington bays

Microplastics detected in every sponge sample from Wellington bays

37 mins ago

Rap artist Afroman sued by officers who raided his home

Rap artist Afroman sued by officers who raided his home

56 mins ago

Woman's friend asked to help insert IUD at Auckland clinic

Woman's friend asked to help insert IUD at Auckland clinic

SPONSORED

Why Aucklanders should explore their city centre this autumn

Sponsored by Tourism NZ

Why Aucklanders should explore their city centre this autumn
1
2
3
4
5
6

Video Stories

Close Video