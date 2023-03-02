Police release fresh appeal for man missing after Cyclone Gabrielle

Police today released a fresh appeal for information on a man missing after Cyclone Gabrielle.

Joseph Ahuriri was seen leaving a Napier hotel at 4:28am on Tuesday February 14, and has not been seen or heard from since.

Police said he was driving a white Toyota Hilux, registration DZH116. An image of his vehicle was also released by police.

Joseph Ahuriri's vehicle. (Source: Supplied)

"His vehicle was seen on CCTV in Havelock North – heading south – at 5.15am, and did not return," police said.

ADVERTISEMENT

"State Highway 2 north back to Gisborne would have been impassable at this time due to flooding.

"Police, along with his whānau, want to know where he is and that he is safe."

Joseph Ahuriri. (Source: Supplied)

Last week Joseph's loved one' spoke to 1News about his disappearance.

"I know that if he had seen some flooding on the roads he would have tried to get home no matter what, he could be anywhere," his partner Clarissa Poi said.

Poi said she was trying to put on a brave face for his eight children, which are part of a blended family, "but we still have no answers going on eight days now, we are worried if he's safe and warm and if he'll come back".

"I know there's so many other people missing and I feel for all of them."

ADVERTISEMENT

Joseph's mother Jacqualine Ahuriri added: "We all want him home."