New Zealand
1News

Man arrested after 'violent' Queenstown bar assault

11:08am
The photo of a person that police were seeking to identify yesterday.

The photo of a person that police were seeking to identify yesterday. (Source: Police)

Police have arrested a man after a "violent assault" at a bar in Queenstown just after midnight yesterday.

The man will be appearing in the Queenstown District Count on Monday, March 27 in relation to the incident.

Detective Sergeant Miriam Chittenden said in a statement that the person was identified as a result of a Facebook post.

"We would like to thank the members of the public who recognised him from the Facebook post made by police yesterday," he said.

"Police would like to thank the public for their support and assistance, it is always appreciated."

Yesterday, police said a person was left with a laceration to his neck and needed medical attention after the assault.

The assault happened at a bar on Church Street. Police didn't name the exact bar.

"Early inquiries have indicated that the man is not from the Queenstown area," police added.

New ZealandCrime and JusticeDunedin and Otago

SHARE

More Stories

Family-owned liquor store raided by teens 3 times in 10 days

Family-owned liquor store raided by teens 3 times in 10 days

The Children's Commissioner says suggestions like ankle bracelets for youth offenders were a "lazy fix".

10:36am

9:38

Beach Haven attack: Two teens plead not guilty to murder

Beach Haven attack: Two teens plead not guilty to murder

Joshuah Tasi, 28, died after an altercation with occupants of another vehicle following a crash on March 3.

9:55am

David Benbow lawyer says Crown case 'flawed' as defence begins

David Benbow lawyer says Crown case 'flawed' as defence begins

7:05pm

2:16

'I've always wanted to do it' - New Police Minister sets agenda

'I've always wanted to do it' - New Police Minister sets agenda

6:30pm

2:16

Gloriavale's Christian ethos clashes with human rights - senior leader

Gloriavale's Christian ethos clashes with human rights - senior leader

5:18pm

1:55

Man fatally shot outside West Auckland police station named

Man fatally shot outside West Auckland police station named

3:52pm

Latest

Popular

9 mins ago

Def Leppard drummer recovering from attack outside hotel

Def Leppard drummer recovering from attack outside hotel

9 mins ago

'Narcissistic' - Sonny Bill Williams takes aim at Paul Gallen

'Narcissistic' - Sonny Bill Williams takes aim at Paul Gallen

10 mins ago

Kiwi Olympian Zane Robertson banned for 8 years for doping

Kiwi Olympian Zane Robertson banned for 8 years for doping

30 mins ago

BREAKING

Anti-trans activist Posie Parker to be allowed into NZ

Anti-trans activist Posie Parker to be allowed into NZ

57 mins ago

Kiwis could pay extra $7b for power in next 12 years - report

Kiwis could pay extra $7b for power in next 12 years - report

SPONSORED

Why Aucklanders should explore their city centre this autumn

Sponsored by Tourism NZ

Why Aucklanders should explore their city centre this autumn
1
2
3
4
5
6

Video Stories

Close Video