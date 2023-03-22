Man arrested after 'violent' Queenstown bar assault

Police have arrested a man after a "violent assault" at a bar in Queenstown just after midnight yesterday.

The man will be appearing in the Queenstown District Count on Monday, March 27 in relation to the incident.

Detective Sergeant Miriam Chittenden said in a statement that the person was identified as a result of a Facebook post.

"We would like to thank the members of the public who recognised him from the Facebook post made by police yesterday," he said.

"Police would like to thank the public for their support and assistance, it is always appreciated."

Yesterday, police said a person was left with a laceration to his neck and needed medical attention after the assault.

The assault happened at a bar on Church Street. Police didn't name the exact bar.

"Early inquiries have indicated that the man is not from the Queenstown area," police added.