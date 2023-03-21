Image of man sought over 'violent' Queenstown bar assault released

Police are appealing to the public after a "violent assault" at a bar in Queenstown just after midnight today.

A man was left with a laceration to his neck and needed medical attention, police said.

"Police are working to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident and to identify the person responsible."

The assault happened at a bar on Church Street. Police didn't name the exact bar.

"Early inquiries have indicated that the man is not from the Queenstown area," police added.

Anyone with information that may be used to help find the man in the above image is urged to call 111.