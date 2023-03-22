Health
Mahia man helping whānau connect through surfing

5:50pm

This week’s ASB Good as Gold recipient is Wayne Kawana of Mahia.

Wayne co-founded Mahisian Wave Warriors, a group that uses surfing to bring whānau together in a more positive way, formed in part in response to the number of friends he had lost to suicide in their community.

Wayne elevates positivity and creates a safe and fun environment, not only for tamariki by boosting their confidence and self-esteem, but also for their parents.

He provides free surfing lessons as well as all of the equipment necessary for the kids to participate.

He encourages the parents to get involved with the free surfing lessons so they can see the smiles that are put on their kids’ faces.

For being the caring and big hearted person that Wayne is, ASB is awarding him $5000 to treat himself and $5000 for more surf equipment to get more kids out in the sea.

Watch the moment he is surprised with the award in the video above.

