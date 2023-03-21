Rugby
New All Blacks coach could be revealed this afternoon

1:23pm
Jamie Joseph, Ian Foster and Scott Robertson

Jamie Joseph, Ian Foster and Scott Robertson (Source: 1News)

Rugby fans could find out who will coach the All Blacks after this year's Rugby World Cup this afternoon, with New Zealand Rugby indicating they will be "making an announcement" at 4pm.

In a short statement released moments ago, NZR said they will be making a statement followed by a press conference at NZ Rugby House in Wellington.

No further details were given about the subject of the announcement but it is widely anticipated it will reveal who will be the new All Blacks coach after this year's Rugby World Cup.

New Zealand Rugby chair Dame Patsy Reddy said at the beginning of this month they intended to announce the successful applicant within six weeks.

Since then, the selection process has effectively become a two horse race between Crusaders coach Scott Robertson and Japan coach Jamie Joseph with Foster declaring in the wake of Reddy's announcement he wouldn't reapply and Joe Schmidt quashing rumours of a late bid late last week.

In between it all, there's been plenty of discussion around the timing of the process as well as a bold press conference from Robertson last month where he said he already knew his fate around the selection.

