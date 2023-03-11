Joe Schmidt rules himself out of All Blacks coach race

Joe Schmidt has quashed rumours of a late bid to become the next All Blacks coach while confirming he won't be taking any coaching jobs after this year's Rugby World Cup.

Reports at the start of this week said Schmidt had "left the door open" to being Ian Foster's successor although he had not yet actually put his name up for consideration.

This afternoon Schmidt put those rumours to rest, saying in a statement he would be putting the whistle away again at the end of this year.

"I have really enjoyed being back on the grass coaching with the Blues and the All Blacks," Schmidt said.

"I very much appreciate those opportunities, but presented with a condensed time frame this year, I won’t be applying for any coaching roles that extend beyond the Rugby World Cup.

"In the shorter term, I will work hard to support the All Blacks in 2023."

Schmidt joined the All Blacks in late 2021 initially as a selector before being promoted to the coaching set-up midway through last year when the side was going through their rollercoaster season and Foster was facing intense scrutiny from fans and critics.

Joe Schmidt is likely poised to take a more active and important role with the All Blacks. (Source: Photosport)

Despite surviving the grilling, Foster's tenure since has still been turbulent with New Zealand Rugby announcing they would name the next All Blacks coach before the World Cup.

The process has been frustrating for Foster who has on multiple occasions called it an unneeded distraction for the All Blacks in a World Cup year.

New Zealand Rugby pushed on though, saying they'd announce the successful candidate within the next six weeks which in response saw Foster draw a line in the sand, releasing a statement at the start of this month saying he wouldn't be re-applying.

"As I said last week, I felt the best thing for our team and for our entire management group was to have this process done after the Rugby World Cup,” Foster said.

"That hasn't happened but we will accept the decision and move on.

"My sole focus remains unchanged. It is to lead this All Blacks team and management group in our planning and preparation so that we go to France with the goal of winning the Rugby World Cup and making this country proud.

"I won't be re-applying for the job of head coach."

Ian Foster (Source: Photosport)

It effectively leaves the race to become next All Blacks coach down to two candidates: Crusaders coach Scott Robertson and Japan coach Jamie Joseph.

Robertson enters the contest with a stellar Super Rugby record having led the Crusaders to six titles and an 83% win rate, although his international experience - something NZR has always held in high regard - is slightly lacking with a two-year stint with the New Zealand under-20s his only entry to date.

Joseph on the other hand has plenty of international experience, having coached Japan since 2016 and guiding them to their first Rugby World Cup quarterfinal in 2019.