Rugby
1News

Robertson reserved on All Blacks chat - 'Best I say nothing'

39 mins ago
Jamie Joseph, Ian Foster and Scott Robertson

Jamie Joseph, Ian Foster and Scott Robertson (Source: 1News)

Scott Robertson is learning the difference a few weeks can make in the rugby world with a contrasting press conference to the colourful one he gave at the start of the season.

Unlike last month's chat with reporters where he openly discussed his thoughts and position on the All Blacks coach selection process, Robertson was much more quiet this morning.

"All those questions go back to NZR, about timing and process," Robertson said this morning when it came up. "You can ask me the question, but it's really aligned and aimed at them".

"Anything around the NZR stuff, it's best that I say nothing."

Since Robertson's robust interview last month, plenty has happened around the All Blacks; Ian Foster has confirmed he won't reapply for the job, his assistant Joe Schmidt quashed rumours of a late bid to succeed him and NZR revealed at the start of March they'd be announcing the winning candidate within six weeks.

It's effectively boiled the process down to a two-horse race between Robertson and Japan coach Jamie Joseph.

Despite questions around those developments - in particular Foster's decision not to reapply - Robertson remained true to his script.

"Do I still want the job? Yeah, nothing's changed on my behalf," he said.

"But anything to do with the process, anything to do with announcements or other people's decisions is for NZR to answer."

Scott Robertson.

Scott Robertson. (Source: Photosport)

Adding to the noise is the Crusaders' lacklustre start to the season which has left the reigning champions with a 1-2 record after a big opening loss to the table-topping Chiefs and a stunning one-point defeat to the Fijian Drua in Lautoka over the weekend.

They now face a rematch of last year's final against the Blues at Eden Park this weekend, but Robertson is taking it all in his stride.

"I'm really experienced, I've been around for a long time, understand the game, have been there and done it before," Robertson said.

"I've got a job here to do, and that's my main focus.

"Whatever happens on the side, I'll front up for that as well."

RugbyCrusadersAll Blacks

SHARE

More Stories

Lomax, Havili become latest All Blacks to decide rugby futures

Lomax, Havili become latest All Blacks to decide rugby futures

Tasman duo Tyrel Lomax and David Havili have both opted to stay in New Zealand with new deals with the Hurricanes and the Crusaders, respectively.

11:36am

'We've got a plan' - Blues confident they can counter Crusaders

'We've got a plan' - Blues confident they can counter Crusaders

Blues forward Tom Robinson is expecting another lineout assault from wounded defending champions at Eden Park.

Tue, Mar 14

Crusaders lose two for season, Lienert-Brown's return delayed

Crusaders lose two for season, Lienert-Brown's return delayed

Tue, Mar 14

Super Rugby power rankings: How Fijian Drua humbled the champs

Super Rugby power rankings: How Fijian Drua humbled the champs

Mon, Mar 13

Fijian Drua stun Crusaders with last-gasp win off penalty goal

Fijian Drua stun Crusaders with last-gasp win off penalty goal

Sat, Mar 11

Chiefs Manawa book top spot in Aupiki semis with win over Matatū

Chiefs Manawa book top spot in Aupiki semis with win over Matatū

Sat, Mar 11

Latest

Popular

3 mins ago

Speculation of second person in new Joseph Ahuriri CCTV dismissed

1:06

Speculation of second person in new Joseph Ahuriri CCTV dismissed

7 mins ago

Gross domestic product shrinks 0.6% in December quarter

Gross domestic product shrinks 0.6% in December quarter

13 mins ago

Officer 'unnecessarily' punched, kicked restrained man in custody unit

Officer 'unnecessarily' punched, kicked restrained man in custody unit

14 mins ago

Women's team players ask FIFA for equal World Cup money

Women's team players ask FIFA for equal World Cup money

39 mins ago

Robertson reserved on All Blacks chat - 'Best I say nothing'

Robertson reserved on All Blacks chat - 'Best I say nothing'

SPONSORED

How Wellingtonians can rediscover their city

Sponsored by Tourism NZ

How Wellingtonians can rediscover their city
1
2
3
4
5
6

Video Stories

Close Video