Robertson reserved on All Blacks chat - 'Best I say nothing'

Scott Robertson is learning the difference a few weeks can make in the rugby world with a contrasting press conference to the colourful one he gave at the start of the season.

Unlike last month's chat with reporters where he openly discussed his thoughts and position on the All Blacks coach selection process, Robertson was much more quiet this morning.

"All those questions go back to NZR, about timing and process," Robertson said this morning when it came up. "You can ask me the question, but it's really aligned and aimed at them".

"Anything around the NZR stuff, it's best that I say nothing."

Since Robertson's robust interview last month, plenty has happened around the All Blacks; Ian Foster has confirmed he won't reapply for the job, his assistant Joe Schmidt quashed rumours of a late bid to succeed him and NZR revealed at the start of March they'd be announcing the winning candidate within six weeks.

It's effectively boiled the process down to a two-horse race between Robertson and Japan coach Jamie Joseph.

Despite questions around those developments - in particular Foster's decision not to reapply - Robertson remained true to his script.

"Do I still want the job? Yeah, nothing's changed on my behalf," he said.

"But anything to do with the process, anything to do with announcements or other people's decisions is for NZR to answer."

Scott Robertson. (Source: Photosport)

Adding to the noise is the Crusaders' lacklustre start to the season which has left the reigning champions with a 1-2 record after a big opening loss to the table-topping Chiefs and a stunning one-point defeat to the Fijian Drua in Lautoka over the weekend.

They now face a rematch of last year's final against the Blues at Eden Park this weekend, but Robertson is taking it all in his stride.

"I'm really experienced, I've been around for a long time, understand the game, have been there and done it before," Robertson said.

"I've got a job here to do, and that's my main focus.

"Whatever happens on the side, I'll front up for that as well."