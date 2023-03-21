Kiwi soldier reportedly killed in Ukraine

1News understands a New Zealander fighting in Ukraine has been killed.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade confirmed it was aware of reports of a death of a New Zealander in Ukraine late this afternoon.

The death would be the third Kiwi killed in action in Ukraine since Russia’s invasion began in February last year.

It comes after Dominic Abelen died fighting in Ukraine in August, 2022.

Aid worker Andrew Bagshaw was killed in January this year while trying to rescue an elderly woman from her home.