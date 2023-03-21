New Zealand
1News

Burst pipe shuts off central Wellington water supply for hours

9:07am
Wellington waterfront (file image).

Wellington waterfront (file image). (Source: istock.com)

A burst drinking water pipe in central Wellington has seen water cut to parts of the city centre for hours while it gets repaired.

The water pipe at the intersection of Hunter St and Jervois Quay burst earlier this morning and water has been turned off to the affected area, including both streets as well as Harris St, Victoria St and Williston St.

Traffic northbound on Jervois Quay has been closed to traffic while repair crews work to fix the pipe.

Wellington City Council said the pipe needed to be excavated to repair it and expected water to be back on around 1pm today.

