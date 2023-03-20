'Not OK' to abuse roadworkers fixing cyclone damage - Hipkins 

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins has this afternoon spoken out against abuse being hurled at roadworkers restoring access to roads damaged during Cyclone Gabrielle.

During his post-Cabinet news conference, Hipkins acknowledged “the extraordinary efforts of our road crews and the people on the ground who have been working hard to restore access”.

“Waka Kotahi have advised that they’re hearing from crews in the affected areas, they have been receiving abuse from motorists,” he said.

“While roadworks are frustrating, the extent of the damage is unprecedented. Many of these workers are doing incredibly long hours on the roads and then heading home to deal with damage that the cyclone has caused to their own homes and properties.

“It’s understandable that people are frustrated by this situation but it’s not OK to take out that frustration on the people who are doing work to restore roading access.”

Fourteen state highways across the country – amounting to 1346 kilometres – were forced to close due to damage from Cyclone Gabrielle.

“As of Friday, 1229km, or 91% of the affected state highways, have now reopened for at least lifeline access,” Hipkins said.

Hipkins said Bailey bridges – the country’s civil emergency bridging stock – “are being successfully installed in some of the hardest-hit areas”, including three bridges allowing access to Gisborne and Wairoa, north of Auckland and the western Bay of Plenty.

A further 10 locations requiring Bailey bridges have been identified, he said. Work is underway at six of the sites.

He said Waka Kotahi is working alongside hard-hit communities “to ensure the $250 million that we announced for local roads, rail and infrastructure is going to where it is most needed”.

The funding will be available to councils until June 30.

SH2 to Tutira, north of Napier; SH1 at the Brynderwyn, SH38 through the Aniwaniwa Falls are expected to reopen in the coming weeks.