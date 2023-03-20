Politics
1News

'Not OK' to abuse roadworkers fixing cyclone damage - Hipkins 

20 mins ago

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins has this afternoon spoken out against abuse being hurled at roadworkers restoring access to roads damaged during Cyclone Gabrielle.

During his post-Cabinet news conference, Hipkins acknowledged “the extraordinary efforts of our road crews and the people on the ground who have been working hard to restore access”.

“Waka Kotahi have advised that they’re hearing from crews in the affected areas, they have been receiving abuse from motorists,” he said.

“While roadworks are frustrating, the extent of the damage is unprecedented. Many of these workers are doing incredibly long hours on the roads and then heading home to deal with damage that the cyclone has caused to their own homes and properties.

“It’s understandable that people are frustrated by this situation but it’s not OK to take out that frustration on the people who are doing work to restore roading access.”

Fourteen state highways across the country – amounting to 1346 kilometres – were forced to close due to damage from Cyclone Gabrielle.

“As of Friday, 1229km, or 91% of the affected state highways, have now reopened for at least lifeline access,” Hipkins said.

Hipkins said Bailey bridges – the country’s civil emergency bridging stock – “are being successfully installed in some of the hardest-hit areas”, including three bridges allowing access to Gisborne and Wairoa, north of Auckland and the western Bay of Plenty.

A further 10 locations requiring Bailey bridges have been identified, he said. Work is underway at six of the sites.

He said Waka Kotahi is working alongside hard-hit communities “to ensure the $250 million that we announced for local roads, rail and infrastructure is going to where it is most needed”.

The funding will be available to councils until June 30.

SH2 to Tutira, north of Napier; SH1 at the Brynderwyn, SH38 through the Aniwaniwa Falls are expected to reopen in the coming weeks.

New ZealandPoliticsWeather NewsTransport

SHARE

More Stories

Ubers for Auckland ferry commuters amid cancellations – who pays?

Ubers for Auckland ferry commuters amid cancellations – who pays?

Fullers360 staff announced private cars were on the way after the cancellation of two late-night ferry services.

3:49pm

Ginny Andersen replaces Stuart Nash as Police Minister

Ginny Andersen replaces Stuart Nash as Police Minister

It follows Nash's resignation from the role last week.

3:15pm

Foreign Minister Mahuta to meet with Chinese counterpart

Foreign Minister Mahuta to meet with Chinese counterpart

3:02pm

Chris Hipkins holds post-Cabinet news conference

Chris Hipkins holds post-Cabinet news conference

2:55pm

Hundreds of thousands in public money going to lobbying firms

Hundreds of thousands in public money going to lobbying firms

1:50pm

Greens take aim at 'visionless govt', National-ACT coalition

Greens take aim at 'visionless govt', National-ACT coalition

11:29am

2:37

Latest

Popular

7 mins ago

I wanted to hurt those who killed my son Moko - but violence won’t help

6:27

I wanted to hurt those who killed my son Moko - but violence won’t help

20 mins ago

'Not OK' to abuse roadworkers fixing cyclone damage - Hipkins 

0:42

'Not OK' to abuse roadworkers fixing cyclone damage - Hipkins 

57 mins ago

Batman costume, nappies among items found in Carterton fatberg

Batman costume, nappies among items found in Carterton fatberg

3:49pm

Ubers for Auckland ferry commuters amid cancellations – who pays?

Ubers for Auckland ferry commuters amid cancellations – who pays?

3:15pm

Ginny Andersen replaces Stuart Nash as Police Minister

Ginny Andersen replaces Stuart Nash as Police Minister

SPONSORED

How Wellingtonians can rediscover their city

Sponsored by Tourism NZ

How Wellingtonians can rediscover their city
1
2
3
4
5
6

Video Stories

Close Video