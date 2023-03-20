New Zealand
1News

SH5 between Napier and Taupō reopened, reconnecting communities

25 mins ago

After five weeks of road closures and detours, some cyclone-hit communities are finally being reconnected this morning, with State Highway 5 being reopened.

State Highway 5 between Napier and Taupō is now open to all traffic during daylight hours - between 7am and 7pm.

The road had previously been closed due to damage sustained during Cyclone Gabrielle.

Before today the detour between the two communities was a five-hour drive; with the road reopened, it will take just over an hour and a half.

This morning the road was lined up with excited travellers who could get out of Hawke’s Bay and have a little bit of a break.

Last week the road was open to truck convoys, but now it’s ready for the public.

Frasor Thomas, a trucker who frequently uses SH5, told Breakfast the roads reopening shows how far things have come since Gabrielle first hit.

“It’s good to see how far it has come, and today they’ve opened it up to the public, so we must be getting somewhere,” he said.

He said the road is vital to businesses and truckers like himself as it cuts a lot of time off his trips.

State Highway 5 the Napier-Taupō Rd

State Highway 5 the Napier-Taupō Rd (Source: 1News)

“It’s vital; it's essentially our main route in and out. To be going around the long way just added days to trips.”

“It's amazing how essential it is until you don’t have it,” he said.

The road had seen 32 damaged sites following the cyclone, ranging from minor dropouts to “significant” underslips and washouts.

“We’ve had crews working incredibly hard from both the Taupō and Napier ends of the highway, clearing,” Waka Kotahi NZTA’s Hackyn Hankin said.

“Restoring connections like SH5 is critical to support the country’s economic and social growth and to provide resilient and safe access for our farming, horticulture and tourism sectors to connect with local and export markets.

Crews will be checking the road nightly to ensure that it is safe for vehicles to drive on.

New ZealandTransportHawke's BayNatural DisastersWeather News

SHARE

More Stories

Heavy rain, severe gales for much of South Island into Wednesday

Heavy rain, severe gales for much of South Island into Wednesday

Heavy rain and severe gales are possible for large parts of the South Island from late today through to Wednesday.

10:57am

More heavy rain, strong winds on the way for South Island

More heavy rain, strong winds on the way for South Island

Heavy rain and strong northwest winds are expected to hit overnight Sunday and during Monday.

Sat, Mar 18

Travellers still dealing with Cook Strait ferry cancellations

Travellers still dealing with Cook Strait ferry cancellations

Sat, Mar 18

Displaced Hawke’s Bay families wonder where to turn next

Displaced Hawke’s Bay families wonder where to turn next

Fri, Mar 17

2:29

Muriwai residents allowed back home for short visits

Muriwai residents allowed back home for short visits

Fri, Mar 17

2:08

Severe thunderstorm watch issued for Auckland, Waikato

Severe thunderstorm watch issued for Auckland, Waikato

Fri, Mar 17

Latest

Popular

7 mins ago

Knock, knock: Alligator bites Florida man after he opens door

Knock, knock: Alligator bites Florida man after he opens door

25 mins ago

SH5 between Napier and Taupō reopened, reconnecting communities

2:12

SH5 between Napier and Taupō reopened, reconnecting communities

37 mins ago

Auckland business advocate says retail crime off the scale

7:23

Auckland business advocate says retail crime off the scale

57 mins ago

Stunning new photos of Princess of Wales and kids released

Stunning new photos of Princess of Wales and kids released

8:18am

'Racist' streaming in schools must end by 2030 - researchers

6:48

'Racist' streaming in schools must end by 2030 - researchers

SPONSORED

How Wellingtonians can rediscover their city

Sponsored by Tourism NZ

How Wellingtonians can rediscover their city
1
2
3
4
5
6

Video Stories

Close Video