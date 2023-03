A man has died following a two-vehicle collision in Waikato this morning.

At 9.14am emergency services responded to a serious crash between a car and a truck on Miranda Rd in the Hauraki District.

In a statement around 4.45pm, police announced the driver of the car had died.

"Police’s thoughts are with his family and friends at this tragic time," the statement read.

The death has been referred to the coroner.