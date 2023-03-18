New Zealand
Police urge witnesses to come forward after West Auckland shooting

2:51pm
Armed police on Buscomb Ave, Henderson. (Source: 1News)

Police are calling for witnesses to come forward after yesterday's shooting in West Auckland.

A man allegedly shot at police after an attempted robbery at a petrol station, before himself being shot outside the Henderson Police Station. He died in hospital yesterday afternoon.

"Investigations are ongoing following the incident in Henderson yesterday," Waitematā District Commander Superintendent Naila Hassan said this afternoon.

"If you witnessed the events that unfolded yesterday between 10am and 10.50am and have information that could assist the investigation, please contact police.

"Police are requesting images, cell phone videos, dash cam footage, CCTV or any other multimedia type that relate to the incident."

Media can be provided to police at this link and anyone with information that can assist the investigation is urged to call 105.

Hassan said yesterday the man was attempting to rob a cash and transit van at a Henderson Valley petrol station when the incident unfolded. "He fired at police at least seven times and may have fired on the public, police fired back at the offender on more than one occasion.

"He has then driven to the Henderson Police Station where he has exited his vehicle at 10.49am holding a firearm and was challenged by armed police staff."

Hassan said the man ignored police's calls to drop his weapon and was fired upon.

One officer suffered injuries while evading gunshots in their patrol car.

