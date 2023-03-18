New Zealand
Police seek trio after students allegedly robbed at gun-point

8:22pm
(Source: istock.com)

Police are seeking two men and a woman after an alleged gun-point robbery of high school students in Auckland's Clevedon.

The incident on Clevedon Rd was reported to police at 2.37pm on Thursday.

Two men approached a pair of high school students, demanding money and mobile phones, police said.

"One has allegedly presented a firearm during the incident.

"The offenders have absconded with the students' phones in a white or silver station wagon being driven by a female."

Police confirmed on Saturday night they were still making enquiries to locate the offenders.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is urged to contact police by calling 105.

