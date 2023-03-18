Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle, police seek driver

Police are seeking the driver of a vehicle which failed to stop after hitting a pedestrian in Te Awamutu last night.

The incident occurred on Sloane St about 9.04pm.

The person was hit while crossing the street on a pedestrian crossing. They died at the scene.

"Police would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the crash or has any information relating to the vehicle," a police spokesperson said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 105 or by calling Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.