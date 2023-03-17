Pedestrian dies after being hit by truck in central Dunedin

A pedestrian has died after being hit by a truck in central Dunedin this morning.

Police said the truck went on to hit several vehicles after colliding with the pedestrian just before 8am on Police St, near the intersection with Crawford St.

"Initial information indicates that a truck has struck a pedestrian, who tragically died at the scene, before colliding with several vehicles," police said in a statement.

"The serious crash unit is at the scene, working to piece together exactly what has happened."

The road will be closed and is expected to reopen after midday.