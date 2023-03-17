Other Sport
1News

King in the Ring champ 'pretty confident' of tying Adesanya record

6:22am

Following in UFC star Israel Adesanya's footsteps would be a dream for many young mixed martial arts fighters in New Zealand, but this weekend Nikora Lee-Kingi has a chance to actually do it.

The lightweight kickboxer is taking part in this year's King in the Ring event with a shot at equalling a special record.

Lee-Kingi is fighting for a third consecutive title this Saturday but isn't letting the build-up get to him.

"I don't feel like there's that much pressure to be honest, I'm pretty confident," Lee-Kingi told 1News.

"I'm pretty confident that I can take this out again so I'm just riding that confidence and just excited to do my thing."

Should that confidence pay off this week, Lee-Kingi will tie Adesanya's record for most King in the Ring titles.

But the 27-year-old has more in common with Adesanya than just that, having moved to Auckland to work at the same gym — City Kickboxing.

CKB founder and trainer Eugene Bareman said Lee-Kingi has all the potential to be a champion too.

"He's as talented as any of the best fighters I've seen come in here including Israel," Bareman said.

"There's a part of him that's following in Israel's footsteps but there's a part of me that's pushing him to do better than Israel."

Lee-Kingi is determined to keep things simple though.

"I feel like to make it to the UFC, all I really need to do is get to the gym and the rest takes care of itself."

Other SportCombat Sports

SHARE

More Stories

Adesanya's reign as UFC middleweight king is over after stunning defeat

Adesanya's reign as UFC middleweight king is over after stunning defeat

Brazilian nemesis Alex Pereira does it again in New York in only his fifth MMA fight.

November 13, 2022

UFC star vows to return after losing title via stunning KO

UFC star vows to return after losing title via stunning KO

The ex-UFC welterweight champion said he will learn from the defeat losing his title in a last-minute knockout to British fighter Leon Edwards.

August 22, 2022

Latest

Popular

7 mins ago

First look at Auckland Airport's $3.9 billion redevelopment

First look at Auckland Airport's $3.9 billion redevelopment

12 mins ago

Rain delays start to second Test at Basin Reserve

Rain delays start to second Test at Basin Reserve

38 mins ago

Pedestrian dies after being hit by truck in central Dunedin

Pedestrian dies after being hit by truck in central Dunedin

44 mins ago

Stun grenade lost by police in suburban Queensland street

Stun grenade lost by police in suburban Queensland street

46 mins ago

Ben Affleck explains reason for 'grouchy' Grammys face

Ben Affleck explains reason for 'grouchy' Grammys face

SPONSORED

How Wellingtonians can rediscover their city

Sponsored by Tourism NZ

How Wellingtonians can rediscover their city
1
2
3
4
5
6

Video Stories

Close Video