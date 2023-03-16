Three arrested after meter reader found with serious head injuries

Three men have been arrested after a meter reader was left with serious head injuries in Kihikihi in January.

The victim was carrying out meter readings on January 5 in Oliver St prior to being injured.

Police said the arrests come after extensive inquiries and investigative work.

"We are pleased we have been able to provide the family with some relief that those believed responsible have been located and arrested," Sergeant Anthony Hodgson said.

He said the three men, aged 33, 36 and 50, are charged with wounding with intent to injure with reckless disregard, unlawful taking of a motor vehicle, and arson.

They are due to appear in the Te Awamutu District Court on April 4.

The victim's vehicle was also stolen at the time and later found on fire on Kawhia Rd. Police said at the time investigators believed the person or people who stole the man's vehicle were also responsible for his injuries.

"Police ask that the privacy of the victim is respected as he continues his steps to recovery," Hodgson said.