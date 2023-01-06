Meter reader found with serious head injuries, had vehicle stolen

Police are seeking a silver Nissan Primera, registration DHA220, over an incident in Kihikihi. (Source: NZ Police)

A meter reader who was critically injured in Kihikihi yesterday afternoon had his vehicle stolen, police say.

Emergency services were called about 4.35pm after the man was found with a serious head injuries on Oliver St.

Detective Senior Sergeant Andrew Saunders said the man was carrying out meter readings on the street prior to being injured.

He was taken to Waikato Hospital and remains in critical condition.

His vehicle - a red Daihatsu Terios - was stolen nearby and later found on fire on Kawhia Rd, near the turnoff to State Highway 39 south of Pirongia.

Police believe the person or people who stole the man's vehicle are also responsible for his injuries. Investigators want to hear from anyone who believes they saw the vehicle between 4.30pm and 6pm yesterday.

The victim's red Daihatsu Terios was stolen in the incident but was later found. (Source: NZ Police)

A second vehicle of interest was also identified - a silver Nissan Primera with the registration DHA220.

Police want anyone who believes they saw the vehicle at any time yesterday to get in touch.

"We would also like to hear from anyone who may have dashcam or CCTV footage which may be relevant," Saunders said.

Anyone with information is asked to call 105 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.