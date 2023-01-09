Fresh appeal after Waikato meter reader critically injured

The victim's red Daihatsu Terios was stolen in the incident but was later found.

The victim's red Daihatsu Terios was stolen in the incident but was later found. (Source: NZ Police)

Police have issued a fresh appeal for the public's help after a Kihikihi meter reader was critically injured and had his car stolen last week.

Emergency services were called about 4.35pm on Thursday, January 5 after the man was found with serious head injuries on Oliver St. He remains in critical condition in Waikato Hospital.

Police said the man was carrying out meter readings on the street prior to being injured.

His vehicle - a red Daihatsu Terios - was stolen nearby and later found on fire on Kawhia Rd, near the turnoff to State Highway 39 south of Pirongia. Police believe the person or people who stole the man's vehicle are also responsible for his injuries.

Police today reiterated their appeal for sightings of the vehicle, as well as a silver Nissan Primera, registration DHA220.

Police are seeking sightings of a silver Nissan Primera, registration DHA220, over an incident in Kihikihi.

Police are seeking sightings of a silver Nissan Primera, registration DHA220, over an incident in Kihikihi. (Source: NZ Police)

"Both vehicles are believed to have travelled the route pictured, between Kihikihi and Tihiroa, on the afternoon of 5 January and Police are keen for more information about the vehicles' movements," Detective Senior Sergeant Andrew Saunders said.

Police seek sightings of two vehicles between Kihikihi and Tihiroa on Thursday January 5.

Police seek sightings of two vehicles between Kihikihi and Tihiroa on Thursday January 5. (Source: NZ Police)

"Police are appealing to anyone who was travelling that route between 4.30pm and 8pm on Thursday 5 January to come forward.

"We are particularly interested in anyone who may have dash cam footage, or if anyone who lives along that route has CCTV footage that may be of use to Police," Saunders said.

Anyone with information is asked to call 105.

