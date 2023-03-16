Basketball
1News

Imperious Kings overtake Breakers for back-to-back NBL titles

By Patrick McKendry, Digital Sport Reporter
44 mins ago
Barry Brown Jr lays it up on a fast break against the Kings in Sydney tonight.

Barry Brown Jr lays it up on a fast break against the Kings in Sydney tonight. (Source: Photosport)

The Sydney Kings have won back-to-back NBL championships after beating the New Zealand Breakers 77-69 in a thrilling sudden-death final in Sydney tonight.

It was a deserved victory in an at times ill-tempered game which featured several behavioural warnings for players and coaches alike and a bottle of water thrown by a member of the sold-out crowd at Breakers player Jarrell Brantley at the start of the fourth quarter when the visitors had their noses in front.

The Kings had to come back from a 12-point deficit in the first half and the Breakers had a seven-point lead in the fourth quarter before the home side took the lead with 3 minutes 2 seconds remaining and didn’t look like conceding it.

Xavier Cooks, in foul trouble again, and Derrick Walton Jr, along with Angus Glover, the latter playing in pain with a rib injury, were too hot to handle for a Breakers team who battled manfully throughout and with no shortage of skill in the first half.

Breakers guard Barry Brown Jr top scored for the game with 22 points but with Will McDowell-White not as influential as he would have liked in the fourth quarter, the onus was on Brown Jr to carry the offence and in the end it was too much.

They lacked a bit of quality under the rim as the Kings rode their momentum and the mounting excitement of the more than 18,000 in the crowd at the Qudos Bank Arena, an NBL attendance record.

Derrick Walton Jr dishes a pass under the basket under pressure from Breaker Rob Loe.

Derrick Walton Jr dishes a pass under the basket under pressure from Breaker Rob Loe. (Source: Photosport)

It is the fifth title for the defending champions.

It was a battle of the league’s two top teams and while the Kiwi team ultimately failed in their goal to extend their own championships record to five, it remains a remarkable achievement for them to make game five of the finals series after finishing dead last in 2022.

It was also presumably the final NBL game for Breakers captain Tom Abercrombie, who played superbly on defence against particularly Cooks and Walton Jr (the series MVP) – a difficult double act to contend with.

The Breakers got as good a start to the game as they could have hoped. With McDowell-White and Dererk Pardon causing problems for the Kings defence, and the home side getting into foul trouble early – giving up seven fouls to four – coach Mody Maor would have been thrilled.

Shooting eight from 12 from the field for a 66 per cent success rate (compared with the Kings’ 38 per cent), the Breakers took a 22-11 lead at the first quarter.

The Breakers were accurate and compact, seemingly taking their momentum from last Sunday’s crucial victory at Spark Arena into this one.

The Kings’ inevitable comeback came in the second quarter when they outscored the Breakers 24-14 to take a narrow 36-35 deficit to halftime, the Breakers shooting only 37 per cent from the field.

The third quarter has been problematic for the Breakers in this series but here they put in their best – scoring-wise – of the championships when outscored by only one point.

With Glover clearly nursing an injury, and the Breakers holding a seven-point lead in the fourth quarter, hopes would have been high among the visitors down the stretch, but they were overwhelmed by the Kings in the final three minutes.

Brantley chipped in with 16 points and McDowell-White 12, but as a collective the Breakers went a little cold when it counted.

Despite the disappointment, as Abercrombie said afterwards: he and his teammates have put the Breakers back in a good place.

BasketballBreakers

SHARE

More Stories

No more time for gamesmanship as Breakers chase NBL title

No more time for gamesmanship as Breakers chase NBL title

The fifth and final game will be played in Sydney tonight with the Kings favoured to retain their title.

1:33pm

Kings coach lashes out after Breakers tie finals series

Kings coach lashes out after Breakers tie finals series

Chase Buford stormed out of press conference after accusing the Breakers of overly rough tactics in the home side's victory at Spark Arena.

Mon, Mar 13

Inspired Breakers on brink after holding nerve against Kings

Inspired Breakers on brink after holding nerve against Kings

Sun, Mar 12

Breakers blown out in second half, Kings one win from NBL title

Breakers blown out in second half, Kings one win from NBL title

Fri, Mar 10

Breakers not looking for heroes in Finals - 'It's a team sport'

Breakers not looking for heroes in Finals - 'It's a team sport'

Fri, Mar 10

Kings take advantage of Breakers' cold streak to square finals series

Kings take advantage of Breakers' cold streak to square finals series

Sun, Mar 5

Latest

Popular

44 mins ago

Imperious Kings overtake Breakers for back-to-back NBL titles

Imperious Kings overtake Breakers for back-to-back NBL titles

9:51pm

New CCTV found as mystery deepens in Joseph Ahuriri disappearance

1:06

New CCTV found as mystery deepens in Joseph Ahuriri disappearance

9:43pm

'Sprint' on for Auckland A-League team - 'downtown stadium' included

2:01

'Sprint' on for Auckland A-League team - 'downtown stadium' included

9:19pm

Woman guilty of murdering husband with drugged biscuits

Woman guilty of murdering husband with drugged biscuits

9:00pm

Printed AA maps to be discontinued after 100 years

4:26

Printed AA maps to be discontinued after 100 years

SPONSORED

How Wellingtonians can rediscover their city

Sponsored by Tourism NZ

How Wellingtonians can rediscover their city
1
2
3
4
5
6