Wilson, Temu lead record-breaking win for Stars over Steel

9:48am
Maia Wilson is contested in a match between the Stars and Steel.

The Northern Stars have made Elle Temu's 50th match one to remember with a record win over the Southern Steel thanks to a lights-out performance from shooter Maia Wilson.

The Stars thumped the Steel 74-40 in Takanini last night with an eight-goal run in the second quarter the spark for the northern franchise's biggest score and winning margin in their history.

The run was partly due to a stellar defensive effort by Temu and Holly Fowler with the Stars defence denying the Steel from scoring for five minutes while their shooters added eight goals.

Leading the way was Wilson who opened the game a perfect 38-from-38 in the first half before eventually finishing with 59 goals from 61 attempts - the goal tally the highest of her career in elite netball.

At the other end, Temu finish with impressive figures too, taking nine intercepts, four gains and three rebounds.

In between the two Stars was a balanced midcourt of wing attack Gina Crampton and centre Mila Reuelu-Buchanan who finished with 29 and 28 goal assists, respectively.

The dominant win pushes the Stars to second in the ANZ Premiership although they will face the undefeated Central Pulse, currently third with a game in hand, this Sunday to try and defend it.

The Steel sit last in the competition, winless in three matches.

