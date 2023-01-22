Silver Ferns off to winning start in South Africa series

Karin Burger in action for the Silver Ferns against South Africa. (Source: Photosport)

The Silver Ferns have begun their Quad Series tournament with a 61-41 victory over the South Africa Proteas in Cape Town this morning.

After an even first half, the Silver Ferns made their move in the third quarter as a trio of familiar faces – wing attack Gina Crampton, and defenders Karin Burger and Jane Watson returned to the black dress.

Midcourter Kate Heffernan, who had stints at both wing defence and centre to snare four intercepts, and impressive goal shoot Grace Nweke, who was successful with 43 goals from 45 attempts, were the only two to play full games as the Silver Ferns used all of their playing 12 in the match.

Proteas midcourter Bongiwe Msomi and shooter Lenize Potgieter were strong performers for the home side while Nweke, with a perfect 20 from 20 shots and defender Jury, with three intercepts, helped the women in black hit the main break with a 30-25 lead.

The Silver Ferns restricted the Proteas to just five goals during the third term as they powered away to a 50-30 lead at the last turn.

The Silver Ferns will play the Australian Diamonds at 5am (NZ time) on Monday in their next match.