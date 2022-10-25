Aussie netball sponsorship saga rumbles on

The fallout’s continuing for Netball Australia, after a $16.6 million sponsorship deal was pulled over the weekend.

Australia celebrate after beating the Silver Ferns in Melbourne. (Source: Photosport)

Gina Rinehart, Australia’s richest woman, made the sensational decision to withdraw the money on Saturday night, after Diamonds players threatened to boycott the team uniform, which had the logo of her mining company on it.

Adding further sting to the saga is Rinehart’s late father Lang Hancock, founder of Hancock Prospecting, who has a controversial history after making racist comments about Indigenous Australians.

Leading the boycott is Donnell Wallam, who is due to make her Diamonds debut against England tomorrow.

She’s the first indigenous player for the team in 20 years.

Yesterday, reports emerged that other sponsors were also considering pulling money, which could cost Netball Australia another $11 million.

However, according to The Guardian, other major sponsors have said they’re staying put, with Nissan, Origin Energy and Suncorp saying they’re proud to be associated with the sport.

“Suncorp is very proud of our longstanding principal partnership of Netball Australia, as the leading women’s team sport in participation and our commitment to supporting the game from the grassroots community level through to Suncorp Super Netball, and the national Diamonds team,” a company spokesperson said.

