Stars post dominant win over Magic

55 mins ago
Maia Wilson controls the ball against the Magic.

Maia Wilson controls the ball against the Magic. (Source: Photosport)

The Northern Stars have earned their first win of the 2023 ANZ Premiership season, putting on a dominant display against the Western Bay of Plenty Magic.

Delivering in all areas of the court, the Stars maintained their dominance over the Magic with their ninth-straight win them.

The Stars were stronger in every area of the court; from the back where Elle Temu and Holly Fowler shut down the Magic’s star shooters in Bailey Mes and Ameliaranne Ekenasio, to the midcourt hustle from Samon Nathan and Mila Reuelu-Buchanan and rounded out from a sharp shooting performance from Maia Wilson, Amorangi Malesala and Jamie Hume.

Gina Crampton also had a stellar performance at wing attack with a monster 55 feeds and 35 goal assists.

There was little the Stars could do wrong, forcing the Magic into errors and showing composure on attack to wait for openings in the circle.

That saw them win the first, second and fourth quarters while the Magic managed to draw the third quarter 13-13.

But it simply wasn't enough to make up for the 23 general play turnovers the Magic made throughout the game which Wilson in-part converted into an impressive 44-for-48 shooting performance.

NetballWomen's Sport

