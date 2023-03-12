Business
1News

NZ not immune from ripples of US bank's collapse

9:00pm
A Silicon Valley Bank sign is shown at the company's headquarters in Santa Clara, California.

A Silicon Valley Bank sign is shown at the company's headquarters in Santa Clara, California. (Source: Associated Press)

New Zealand will not be immune from the fallout caused by the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB), one of the biggest in the United States.

SVB, which specialised in serving tech companies and startups, has had its assets seized by the US government after a bank run caused it to fail.

Tech company CEOs and founders were seen lining up outside SVB branches, desperate to salvage as much of their assets as possible.

"We wired out the money yesterday, but Silicon Valley Bank did not honour our wire, so we were not able to move any of our cash out of our bank account," said Stefan Kalb, chief executive of Shelf Engine.

SVB was the 16th largest bank in the USA, and the second biggest to fail after Washington Mutual's downfall at the height of the 2008 financial crisis.

Some have argued the rafts of redundancies in US tech companies could benefit New Zealand's domestic industry. Whether this is the case or not, it's hard to dispute that the bank's collapse will reverberate through global markets and impact New Zealand.

"Realistically, our stock market is not going to be flash on Monday and there is probably a period of more subdued tracing while people get their head around what all this means, the risk, I think, is more for the tech sector across the world," economist Brad Olsen said.

Many tech bosses around the world are now having to work out how they can access their money — and may need to make tough decisions about whether they can pay their staff, or even keep their business running.

"Unless someone comes in and is able to support Silicon Valley Bank through an acquisition through other means, I mean, a lot of us are going to be in a very painful situation very quickly," Kalb said.

"And so the big ask is for the federal government to come in and step in."

WorldTechnologyBusinessNorth America

SHARE

More Stories

Former US VP Pence says Trump 'endangered my family' on Jan 6

Former US VP Pence says Trump 'endangered my family' on Jan 6

Mike Pence criticised the former president Sunday, who falsely claimed Pence had the authority to overturn President Joe Biden's election victory.

6:01pm

Four astronauts fly SpaceX back home, end 5-month mission

Four astronauts fly SpaceX back home, end 5-month mission

The US-Russian-Japanese crew had spent five months at the International Space Station, arriving last October.

5:34pm

Toxic algae kills thousands of fish off Florida coast

Toxic algae kills thousands of fish off Florida coast

4:06pm

US man charged with killing child sex offender with antler

US man charged with killing child sex offender with antler

Sat, Mar 11

US man convicted of killing woman who vanished over 25 years ago

US man convicted of killing woman who vanished over 25 years ago

Sat, Mar 11

US House votes to declassify info about origins of Covid-19

US House votes to declassify info about origins of Covid-19

Sat, Mar 11

Latest

Popular

52 mins ago

Northland growers struggling after cyclone destruction

Northland growers struggling after cyclone destruction

9:37pm

Weather watches issued for much of the South Island

Weather watches issued for much of the South Island

9:01pm

Good Sorts: New Plymouth's most famous feline a community favourite

2:42

Good Sorts: New Plymouth's most famous feline a community favourite

9:00pm

NZ not immune from ripples of US bank's collapse

NZ not immune from ripples of US bank's collapse

8:35pm

Inspired Breakers on brink after holding nerve against Kings

Inspired Breakers on brink after holding nerve against Kings

8:30pm

Isolated Marlborough school of 16 thriving, despite challenges

12:50

Isolated Marlborough school of 16 thriving, despite challenges
1
2
3
4
5
6