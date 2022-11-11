Could Silicon Valley's pain be New Zealand's gain?

New Zealand tech industry experts say there are often thousands of vacancies in the sector, and there are hopes that this side of the world might be an attractive option for newly laid-off staff.

Scratchpad founder Vijesh Nangia and NZ Tech's Graeme Muller. (Source: 1News)

It comes after Meta, Facebook's parent company, told 11,000 employees they were losing their jobs.

This month, thousands of Twitter employees are understood to have lost their jobs after just two weeks under the social media giant's new boss, SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

But many countries, including New Zealand, are crying out for tech staff.

"There's a real shortage - there's been a growth in demand for organisations wanting more digital staff so they can perform and become more digital themselves," Graeme Muller of NZ Tech said.

"At the same time, the tech exporting companies are going gangbusters."

He said sometimes, there could be up to 2000 to 3000 job vacancies in New Zealand.

"We just don't have the people."

While New Zealand has traditionally relied on immigration to close the gap, Covid-19 restrictions and global shortages have made it harder to do. The sector is now focusing on building that experience locally in New Zealand.

And that experience can be gained at any age.

Scratchpad teaches kids skills such as coding and 3D printing, and founder Vijesh Nangia told 1News an increasing number of parents are seeing the benefits of enrolling their children in technology programmes.

Scratchpad teaches kids as young as five skills such as coding and 3D printing. (Source: 1News)

"We get kids right from the age of five," he said.

He described the tech sector in New Zealand as "very innovative" but struggling to find the right people.

"It's very important for us to grow this sector. We need to have the right people with the right skills to actually contribute to the growth of the tech industry in this country."

But for those laid off overseas, New Zealand is calling.

"It might be more interesting [for those people] to take those skills, take them to a country like New Zealand and be a leader in a company instead of a cog in a wheel."