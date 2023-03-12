New Zealand
Four people in hospital, streets shut after Pukekohe shooting

2:25pm

Several streets have been cordoned off, and four have been hospitalised following a shooting in Auckland's Pukekohe.

St John says the incident occurred around 1pm on Birdwood Road, with four people sustaining injuries. One is in serious condition, while three are in moderate condition.

All four have been transported to hospital.

Police are asking locals to avoid the cordoned off areas and said an increased police presence can be expected in the time being.

Locals reported hearing gunshots and seeing several police cars in the area.

