A body was found in a cave near a river just south of Dunedin last night, police say.

The body was found at Tareri Mouth at around 11pm last night.

Police say the death is being treated as "unexplained" and enquiries are underway to determine the circumstances of the person's death.

Stuff reports that a rāhui has been placed on Tareri Mouth, out of respect for the person.

It stretches from Taieri Mouth, south to Bull Creek and Glenledi and will be listed at 11pm tomorrow evening.