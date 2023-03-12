3 injured, road blocked following 2-car collision in Featherston

Three people have been injured, one critically, following a two-vehicle crash in Featherston this morning.

Emergency services, including a Westpac Rescue Helicopter, were called to the scene on Revans St, in Featherston, at about 11.30am.

One person was critically injured in the collision, and has since been airlifted to Wellington Hospital, a Wellington Free Ambulance spokesperson told 1News.

Two others sustained minor and moderate injuries in the collision.

State Highway 53 is blocked while emergency services respond to the crash.

The serious crash unit is examining the scene.

Diversions are in place and motorists have been advised to expect delays in the area for several hours.