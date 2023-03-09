Entertainment
1News

Watch: Snoop Dogg welcomed with pōwhiri, touches down in NZ

By Fiona Connor, Digital Reporter
15 mins ago

Snoop Dogg has touched down in Aotearoa.

The dog-father of rap arrived earlier tonight in Auckland - where he was greeted with a heartwarming pōwhiri.

The rapper is here for his two shows, playing Christchurch's Stadium tomorrow night, before heading back to Auckland for a show at Trusts Outdoors on Saturday night.

More than 30,000 Kiwis are set to catch a glimpse of the star on his I Wanna Thank Me Tour.

Snoop Dogg in Auckland.

Snoop Dogg in Auckland. (Source: 1News)

The hip-hop icon is celebrating 25 years in music. He's behind 19 studio albums, had 17 Grammy nominations and sold tens of millions of records.

Over the years, there have been chart-topping hits like his 1993 What's My Name, as well as collaborations with artists like Pharrell and Dr Dre.

Snoop Dogg lands in Auckland.

Snoop Dogg lands in Auckland. (Source: 1News)

His Super Bowl appearance last year went down as one of the best in the event's history.

Snoop Dogg last performed in New Zealand in 2014 when he headlined Big Day Out.

EntertainmentMusicAuckland

SHARE

More Stories

Harry Styles applauded for embrace of Māori culture

Harry Styles applauded for embrace of Māori culture

Photos show the Grammy winner posing with Tāmaki Makaura ANGITU kapa haka rōpū who delivered a Pōwhiri when he arrived at Mt Smart Stadium yesterday afternoon.

Wed, Mar 8

Watch: Harry Styles jokes about completing Census, leaves fans hysterical

Watch: Harry Styles jokes about completing Census, leaves fans hysterical

"I’ve done it! I think… No, I have done it," the popstar said to a hysterical crowd.

Tue, Mar 7

0:58

Watch: Harry Styles fans bump into idol at Auckland Viaduct

Watch: Harry Styles fans bump into idol at Auckland Viaduct

Tue, Mar 7

0:09

Kiwi singer 'honoured' to be part of Harry Styles' opening act

Kiwi singer 'honoured' to be part of Harry Styles' opening act

Tue, Mar 7

0:59

Thousands of ardent Harry Styles fans wait ahead of Auckland concert

Thousands of ardent Harry Styles fans wait ahead of Auckland concert

Tue, Mar 7

3:21

Lynyrd Skynyrd founding member Gary Rossington dead at 71

Lynyrd Skynyrd founding member Gary Rossington dead at 71

Mon, Mar 6

Latest

Popular

15 mins ago

Watch: Snoop Dogg welcomed with pōwhiri, touches down in NZ

1:22

Watch: Snoop Dogg welcomed with pōwhiri, touches down in NZ

21 mins ago

Former Fiji PM Frank Bainimarama charged and in police custody

3:49

Former Fiji PM Frank Bainimarama charged and in police custody

59 mins ago

China's Xi calls for 'more quickly elevating' armed forces

China's Xi calls for 'more quickly elevating' armed forces

9:17pm

Hobbs still fizzing over sub-11 second run - tail wind or not

2:06

Hobbs still fizzing over sub-11 second run - tail wind or not

8:30pm

Another Canterbury student contracts meningococcal disease

Another Canterbury student contracts meningococcal disease

8:15pm

Artist battles ex-husband for copyright ownership of her works

2:08

Artist battles ex-husband for copyright ownership of her works
1
2
3
4
5
6