Watch: Snoop Dogg welcomed with pōwhiri, touches down in NZ

Snoop Dogg has touched down in Aotearoa.

The dog-father of rap arrived earlier tonight in Auckland - where he was greeted with a heartwarming pōwhiri.

The rapper is here for his two shows, playing Christchurch's Stadium tomorrow night, before heading back to Auckland for a show at Trusts Outdoors on Saturday night.

More than 30,000 Kiwis are set to catch a glimpse of the star on his I Wanna Thank Me Tour.

Snoop Dogg in Auckland. (Source: 1News)

ADVERTISEMENT

The hip-hop icon is celebrating 25 years in music. He's behind 19 studio albums, had 17 Grammy nominations and sold tens of millions of records.

Over the years, there have been chart-topping hits like his 1993 What's My Name, as well as collaborations with artists like Pharrell and Dr Dre.

Snoop Dogg lands in Auckland. (Source: 1News)

His Super Bowl appearance last year went down as one of the best in the event's history.

Snoop Dogg last performed in New Zealand in 2014 when he headlined Big Day Out.