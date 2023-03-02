Naked and Famous singer joins rising music stars at songwriting camp

The lead singer of Kiwi band The Naked and Famous has helped rising music stars hone their skills.

Alisa Xayalith is one of four internationally-acclaimed artists who joined the next generation of artists for a five-day songwriting camp hosted at famed producer Joel Little's brand new music studio, Big Fan, in Auckland.

From more than 200 applications, just 12 were selected to get an up-close look at what it takes through Song Hubs 2023.

This year the songwriters and producers who were invited were Muroki, Emily Muli, Judah Kelley, NEVERKNOWN, Reiki Ruawai, Edie, HINA, BOY SODA, Alex Wildwood, Abraham Kunin, WHO SHOT SCOTT, Kibok.

Setting out to take in all that they could, the group hoped to leave with insight that will give them the best shot at a career of their own.

Jordan Rakei was born in Tokoroa but now lives in the UK, returning to New Zealand to play a part in inspiring the wave of emerging talent. (Source: Shelley Te Haara @art.by.shelley)

Xayalith is one of New Zealand's most credited musical exports - her band The Naked and Famous found mega-success with hit songs like Young Blood and Higher.

She flew to Auckland from her LA home to take part, hoping to make a difference by giving back to the artists of the future.

Xayalith told 1News: "When I was initially asked to do Song Hubs, I felt so validated, it was really nice to be acknowledged and seen. I thought I'd come to New Zealand and write songs and help foster new talent because mentoring is very life-giving and I feel like I naturally take that role on when I meet younger artists that come into my path.

"It's been a real joy just to be in rooms with younger up and coming artists and advocating for them and help guide the day if we get stuck and make sure we have a song at the end of the day.

"I'd like to hope that a lot of the artists that are in the rooms with the guest writers are learning new skills about their strengths and their weaknesses and where they'd like to improve, and how they can take what they've learned into the next thing that they work on."

Tokoroa-born producer Jordan Rakei selected the group from more than 200 applications.

He was a mentor too, hoping to give each individual the best shot at success.

Rakei said: "I've been sort of instilling confidence in everyone being like you're all as good as me in different ways, it's just I'm further along in my career, you will get there with time, or releases or collaborations.

"It's pretty amazing. I think creating a song is special because something doesn't exist and then with four random people somehow, something exists, which is a nearly finished song. That whole phenomenon to me has always been amazing.

The skills of guest writers Låpsley and Ben Jackson-Cook were also there to help guide the artists to create something wonderful.

The Naked and Famous lead singer, Alisa Xayalith, returned home to take part in the songwriting camp, (Source: Shelley Te Haara @art.by.shelley)

After working intensively over five days, the four mentors will be taking something away too.

Rakei explained: "I think in a way I'm going away back to London with some more virtual collaborators, people I've worked with and I've loved working with everyone. We have a different connection that I haven't had before."

Colour and creativity

Each day the artists and the guest mentors would be split into groups to work on a song. At the end of the day, the groups would present their work to the group.

The demos were full of colour and creativity, taking each of their peers on a journey into their deepest thoughts on fears, relationships, culture or self-reflection. Now, they're just a few technical steps away from being radio ready - and it's thought some of them could be ready for release in the near future.

Alisa said: "There's so much potential in these young people."

The event is all part of Song Hubs - which APRA launched back in 2016, hosting then Kiwi talent we know today like Louis Baker, Anna Coddington and Mel Parsons.

The tracks made at Song Hubs 2023 are just a few technical steps away from being radio ready . (Source: Shelley Te Haara @art.by.shelley)

It was thanks to a partnership with the British Council that Song Hubs 2023 was possible.

Natasha Beckman, British Council country director for New Zealand and the Pacific, said the hope is to build connections between the UK and countries worldwide.

She added: "The British Council is delighted to support New Zealand musicians as part of this unique project, connecting with UK cultural professionals and helping to build songwriting and production skills in the Aotearoa New Zealand music industry.

"It's just lovely for us to have the opportunity to put them all in a room together and see what happens."