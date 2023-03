Fire and Emergency (FENZ) crews have contained a large blaze at a palm kernel storage facility in Invercargill's Lake St.

State Highway 1 reopened this morning after being closed by the fire, a FENZ spokesperson said.

At its peak, about 40 firefighters were tackling the blaze, which burned from about 4.30pm to about 10.30pm yesterday.

Hotspots remained inside the building this morning, FENZ said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Three fire trucks remained at the location overnight to monitor the area.