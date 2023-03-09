New Zealand
Palm kernel storage facility on fire in Invercargill

6:04pm
A large palm kernel storage facility is on fire in Invercargill this afternoon.

Lake Road, Clifton has been closed by police as firefighters tackle the inferno.

Fire and Emergency NZ has at least six crews on the scent. The blaze measures around 50m x 30m.

Invercargill City Council said staff and animals from the nearby Council Animal Care Facility in Lake St to ensure their safety.

"Please keep yourself safe and stay away from the area to allow the fire service to do their job," the council said.

