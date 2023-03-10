World
1News

Former Fiji PM and suspended commissioner plead not guilty

By Barbara Dreaver, 1News Pacific Correspondent
45 mins ago

Former Fiji Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama and suspended police commissioner Sitiveni Qiliho have both pleaded not guilty in court and have been released on bail today.

The pair have been charged with abuse of office. It’s alleged the pair terminated a police investigation into misuse of money at the University of the South Pacific in 2019.

University of the South Pacific vice-chancellor Pal Ahluwalia, who discovered the alleged financial anomalies, was deported and only just welcomed back to Fiji last month with a formal apology.

Frank Bainimarama in 2019 (file image).

Frank Bainimarama in 2019 (file image). (Source: Getty)

Police told the court today that there are 30 witness statements, including 13 from officers. It was also revealed in court that the police have nine pending investigations against Voreqe Bainimarama and Sitiveni Qiliho.

The two are back in court on May 11.

WorldPacific IslandsCrime and Justice

SHARE

More Stories

Micronesia’s president claims spying and bribery by China

Micronesia’s president claims spying and bribery by China

David Panuelo made the claims to officials in a letter which has been leaked to 1 News.

5:30pm

Three arrested in Japan over 'sushi terrorism'

Three arrested in Japan over 'sushi terrorism'

A viral trend of licking, squishing and adding wasabi to conveyor belt sushi has alarmed Japanese restaurants and put fear in diners.

3:36pm

US man gets 42 years for burning cross to intimidate neighbours

US man gets 42 years for burning cross to intimidate neighbours

1:32pm

Shooting at Jehovah's Witness hall in Hamburg causes deaths

Shooting at Jehovah's Witness hall in Hamburg causes deaths

12:28pm

0:46

Mental health test ordered for man who attacked flight attendant

Mental health test ordered for man who attacked flight attendant

11:27am

0:28

Apology letter found after cartel-linked killing of Americans

Apology letter found after cartel-linked killing of Americans

10:38am

Latest

Popular

16 mins ago

Uganda considers criminalising identifying as LGBTTQIA+

Uganda considers criminalising identifying as LGBTTQIA+

45 mins ago

Former Fiji PM and suspended commissioner plead not guilty

3:54

Former Fiji PM and suspended commissioner plead not guilty

48 mins ago

Watch: Lightning strike sets tree ablaze in Hastings

0:23

Watch: Lightning strike sets tree ablaze in Hastings

50 mins ago

New mapping outlines future landslip risks to Muriwai homes

2:11

New mapping outlines future landslip risks to Muriwai homes

6:41pm

'All for it': Parents react to upcoming teachers' strike

2:55

'All for it': Parents react to upcoming teachers' strike

6:41pm

Kiwis' OE opportunities expanded in UK-NZ visa upgrade

1:58

Kiwis' OE opportunities expanded in UK-NZ visa upgrade
1
2
3
4
5
6